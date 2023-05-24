France bans short-haul flights where trains are available to cut carbon emissions

In a bid to cut carbon emissions, France has imposed a ban on short-haul flights, on routes where train alternatives can be taken, on Tuesday (May 23). The law came into effect two years after it was signed into law, in line with which flights will no longer work on routes which can be completed in two-and-a-half hours by train.



About the ban

The move, which will mostly affect air trips between the capital city of Paris and regional hubs such as Nantes, Lyon and Bordeaux, has since irked the aviation industry. However, the ban will not affect connecting flights. This also comes after environmental groups called for stricter bans following which the initial four-hour travel time was reduced to two-and-a-half hours.

The law also stipulates that the train services on these routes not only be frequent but also be timely and well-connected enough to deal with the influx of passengers who would otherwise travel by air. Additionally, there is also a provision which says that people making these trips should be able to make outbound and return train journeys after spending at least eight hours at the destination.



French government

“This is an essential step and a strong symbol in the policy of reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” said French Transport Minister, Clement Beaune. He added, “As we fight relentlessly to decarbonize our lifestyles, how can we justify the use of the plane between the big cities which benefit from regular, fast and efficient connections by train.”

The government was also able to move forward with the plan after it secured an agreement with Air France in exchange for a 2020 COVID-19 financial support package. This comes as the airlines were severely hit by the pandemic-induced travel restrictions. According to data from Flightradar24, the number of flights taken last year was down from almost 42 per cent in 2019.



Critics argue

The interim head of the industry group Airlines for Europe (A4E), Laurent Donceel told AFP that the government should “support real and significant solutions” to airline emissions as opposed to the “symbolic bans”. He also said that Brussels had found that “banning these trips will only have minimal effects” on carbon dioxide output.

Furthermore, critics have pointed out how high-speed trains were making fewer passengers opt for flights anyway and that the move is the French government’s attempt to pacify climate concerns without really doing anything about it.

Similarly, A4E has highlighted its own plan to reach net zero by 2050 which includes steps like switching to jet fuel from non-fossil sources and deploying battery or hydrogen-powered aircraft, reported AFP.

(With inputs from agencies)





