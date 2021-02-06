Four-year-old gets celebratory departure after she conquered hard battle against Covid-19

Stella Martin may not realise it now, but she has already become a celebrity after her successful battle with the novel coronavirus.

In a video posted by the University of New Mexico Health Sciences on Twitter, healthcare staff was seen giving a celebratory send-off to the four-year-old child as she was leaving the hospital.

After a severe bout with COVID-19, 4-year-old Stella Martin is leaving UNM Hospital. ❤️



The hospital said that Stella spent more than five months in ICU after she contracted Covid-19.

"After a severe bout with COVID-19, 4-year-old Stella Martin is leaving UNM Hospital," the post said.

"Stella came into the hospital in April after contracting COVID-19. She spent over 5 months in the Pediatric ICU and arrived in the CTH Acute Service in October."

Stella's mother said that her child was hospitalised for nine months because of coronavirus and her asthma condition meant that her condition faced high risk, reports Good Morning America.

The hospital also thanked people who donated their iPads so that the child could able to communicate with her family and also acknowledged the "hard work" and "dedication" of the medical personnel.

"We would like to say a special thanks to our community for donating IPads. Thanks to you, Stella was able to stay connected with her family. We celebrate her recovery and the hard work and dedication of our health care team who work tirelessly to help patients like her," the post said.