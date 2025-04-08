Four Gujarati-origin candidates, Jayesh Brahmbhatt, Sunjiv Raval, Ashok Patel, and Minesh Patel, are making history by contesting parliamentary seats in Canada's 45th federal election on April 28.

Notably, they're all first-generation immigrants, marking a significant milestone in Canadian politics.

Gujarati-origin candidates

Jayesh Brahmbhatt arrived in Canada from India's Gujarat in the year 2001. He is a civil engineer-turned-real estate developer and is now contesting the elections on a People's Party ticket, according to Indian media reports.

"We stand for freedom, responsibility, fairness and respect for all, and somewhere it resonates with me," he said previously. "I speak to a lot of people, and they seek change from this election."

"Parties are now identifying Indians as an important community in politics, and sub-groups such as Gujaratis are making the most of this opportunity to be represented and be heard," he said.

Raval, who is running from Calgary Midnapore on a Liberal ticket, was born in Tanzania and has been living in Calgary for more than 20 years.

"We are fighting on issues faced by the middle class, who have been demanding better infrastructure and sports facilities, affordable housing and work opportunities for all," he said.

"The country needs immigrants, but there must be a balance. We hope to restore it with the right policies. We have a voice now."

Both Manish Patel and Ashok Patel are contesting as independents from Edmonton Sherwood and Calgary Skyview.

It is pertinent to note that apart from a notable Gujarati presence in the Canadian elections, there is a dominant Punjabi political presence in the election too. Jagmeet Singh, Leader of the New Democratic Party and the first Sikh head of a federal party. Anita Anand, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and Kamal Khera, Minister of Health.

Sukh Dhaliwal, Liberal MP for Surrey-Newton, and Bardish Chagger, participating in the race from Waterloo.

(With inputs from agencies)