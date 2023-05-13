Former US marine who choked homeless man to death charged with manslaughter, released on bond 

A former U.S. Marine who put an agitated passenger in a chokehold on New York City subway, killing him in the process has been charged with manslaughter.



Marine Daniel Penny, 24—who was placed under arrest for second-degree manslaughter of Jordan Neely, 30— appeared in court on Friday.

He did not enter a plea as he is yet to be indicted by a jury. He answered only the judge’s questions and agreed to appear in court again on July 17 for the next hearing.

He was also asked to turn over his passport and seek permission to cross state lines. Penny was later released on a $100,000 bond.

Assistant district attorney Joshua Steinglass said that the prosecutors decided to charge Penny with manslaughter after a "thorough investigation" that included interviews with eyewitnesses, 911 callers and responding officers, ABC News reported.

The incident occurred on May 1 at the New York Subway station. Penny encountered Neely, a homeless, on a northbound F train where he was shouting at other passengers for money.

A video captured by a freelance journalist on the train showed Penny holding Neely around the neck for nearly three minutes.

Neely was later found unconscious and taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. His death sparked massive protests in the city, with many demanding strict punishment to the accused.

The city’s medical examiner said that Neely’s death resulted from compression of the neck.

According to witnesses who spoke to the police, Neely, who had a history of mental illness, had been acting in a “hostile and erratic manner” toward other passengers, reports New York Times newspaper.

But there was no indication that he physically attacked anyone before Penny began choking him.

After bringing Neely down, Penny remained on the scene to talk with police, Steinglass noted.

According to defence attorney Thomas Kenniff, Penny "has been fully cooperative throughout this process."

Briefing reporters, Kenniff said that Penny "turned himself in here voluntarily and with the sort of dignity and integrity that is characteristic of his dignity of service to this grateful nation."

Penny’s attorneys in a statement on Friday said, "We fully expect that Danny will be exonerated of all charges."

