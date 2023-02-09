Former Twitter executive says he faced ‘homophobic and anti-semitic’ abuse over Hunter Biden story

A former Twitter executive has testified that he was the victim of a campaign of “homophobic and antisemitic” harassment over the platform's handling of a New York Post story about Hunter Biden. As a result, he was forced to leave and sell his home.

Yoel Roth, the former head of safety at Twitter, was speaking at a hearing convened to scrutinise the social network’s handling of a 2020 report on Joe Biden’s son.

Roth said the so-called Twitter Files that were released by Twitter’s new CEO, Elon Musk, triggered a campaign of harassment against him and other employees. The harassment increased significantly when Musk and others amplified “defamatory” claims that he condones pedophilia, Roth said.

The Twitter Files, shared by Musk in December 2022, was a series of internal records that showed how the company initially stopped the story from being shared. The Post said that the story was based on a copy of Hunter Biden’s laptop hard drive from Donald Trump’s then personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani. Twitter had cited the company’s internal policy on “hacked materials” and concerns from Joe Biden’s campaign, among other factors, as reason for stopping the story.

Roth's name was included in the Twitter Files, and he said that had “very real consequences” for his safety.

“This lie led directly to a wave of homophobic and anti-semitic attacks against me … of which Twitter has removed vanishingly little. And following the Daily Mail’s decision to publish where I live. I had to leave my home and sell it.”

He further said that lower-level Twitter staff around the world, including in the Philippines, was also affected. Their families were threatened and "experienced harm equal to or greater than what I’ve experienced”.

“Those are the consequences for this type of online harassment and speech,” he concluded.

(With inputs from agencies)

