Former Space X employees fired for criticising Elon Musk for his behaviour, lawsuit claims 

Recently former Space X employees have filed unfair labour practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) which projects employees' rights, alleging that they were fired for taking a stand against Tesla owner Elon Musk.

The letter was originally drafted in June with the help of former eight employees who were fired. As reported by the New York Times, Elon Musk allegedly paid $250,000 to a flight attendant for settling the accusations made for sexual harassment.

After the letter was drafted, nearly 20 people met with Jon Edwards, vice president of Falcon vehicles launch, who said that the letter is a distraction to the company and is a pure act of extremism. The employees state that Musk is not living up to his "no a****** plocy" and asked Space X to address the issues publicly and condemn Musk for his behaviour.

In addition to condemning Musk's behaviour, the June letter also urged Space X to reaffirm its commitment to the zero-tolerance policy in case of sexual harassment.

As per sources, a few of the Space X employees have also spoken about the culture of rampant harassment. Ashley Kosak, a former engineer at Space X stated that her harassment complaints often went ignored. While another intern stated that she faced unwanted advances by senior male officials at the company.

According to the New York Times, the owner then fired nine employees for standing against him. The Space X complaint coincides with the Twitter layoff. Employees and netizens have been heavily criticising the new chief for firing such a huge amount of employees. The new Twitter chief also fired the top three officials. Not just firing, some employees willingly left the company because of Musk's leadership and behaviour.

The New York Times reported that the Musk has asked managers to remove naysayers.

This is not the first time Musk's company is facing challenges from the NLRB. In 2021, the NLRB upheld the decision of firing an employee who was attempting to unionise at Space, a practice which has been strongly discouraged by Musk.

