Former Deutsche Bank ex-CEO Anshu Jain passes away at 59

Deutsche Bank's former co-CEO Anshu Jain died in London on Saturday losing his battle against cancer.

The India-born banker was diagnosed with duodenal cancer in 2017. He was 59.

Also Read: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's total net worth: Big bull in India's stock market

"We are deeply saddened that our beloved husband, son, and father, Anshu Jain, passed away overnight," his family said in a statement.

Jain was instrumental in developing the German bank while building the company's global capital market worldwide. He had joined the German back in1995 and was appointed to Deutsche Bank's management board in 2009 and was co-CEO from 2012 to 2015.

He was born in Jaipur and completed his Bachelor's degree in Economics at Delhi University and MBA in Finance from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Expressing his condolences, Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing said: "Anyone who worked with Anshu experienced a passionate leader of intellectual brilliance. His energy and loyalty to the bank left a great impression on many of us. Our thoughts and sympathies go out to his wife, his children and his mother. We will honour his memory."

Jain resigned from Deutsche Bank in 2015 and became the president of financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald.

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.