Former aide of New York Governor Cuomo accuses him of sexual harassment

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is in the news ever since the coronavirus pandemic began in the United States, finds himself in a new controversy after a former aide claimed that he sexually harassed her.

Lindsey Boylan, who is running for Manhattan borough president, said that Cuomo "sexually harassed" her "for years" in a tweet on Sunday.

"Many saw it, and watched," the tweet further said.

Also read | In April, vaccine will be available to entire population except New York, says Trump while hitting out at Governor Cuomo

Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched.



I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 13, 2020 ×

"I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years."

Reacting on Cuomo being is in the race to become President-elect Joe Biden's Attorney General, Boylan said that it will be " more scary" to give Cuomo "more control" in another tweet.

I’m angry to be put in this situation at all. That because I am a woman, I can work hard my whole life to better myself and help others and yet still fall victim as countless women over generations have. Mostly silently.



I hate that some men, like @NYGovCuomo abuse their power. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 13, 2020 ×

"I saw how he wielded power for years. He takes advantage of people, including me," she said, adding that she hopes Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris don't consider him for the position.

"This right here is one of a million reasons women don’t speak up about sexual harassment. Sexual harassment in the workplace from someone powerful like their boss. The governor," Boylan in another tweet said.

This right here is one of a million reasons women don’t speak up about sexual harassment. Sexual harassment in the workplace from someone powerful like their boss. The governor. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 13, 2020 ×

Cuomo has denied these claims, with his press secretary Caitlin Girouard saying, "There is simply no truth to these claims," as quoted by The Guardian.



