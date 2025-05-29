Foreign nationals who censor Americans could face visa restrictions: Here are key details

After social media vetting for visa applicants, US has now announced censorship for Americans. This is an attempt to safeguard free speech. In a statement, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio mentioned this is 'legally enshrined in our constitution'.

"Free speech is among the most cherished rights we enjoy as Americans. This right, legally enshrined in our constitution, has set us apart as a beacon of freedom around the world."

"Even as we take action to reject censorship at home, we see troubling instances of foreign governments and foreign officials picking up the slack," he added.

This is also to curb attacks on Americans on US-owned social media platform among other places.

Visa applications for US visits were already on the slow ramp and now as the checkposts before the appointment have increased, the time frame has been further extended. In the latest announcement, Rubio said, "Today, I am announcing a new visa restriction policy that will apply to foreign nationals who are responsible for censorship of protected expression in the United States."

Key Details: