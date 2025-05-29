LOGIN

Foreign nationals who censor Americans could face visa restrictions: Here are key details

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
By Wion Web Desk
Published: May 29, 2025, 19:34 IST | Updated: May 29, 2025, 19:34 IST
Story highlights

After social media vetting for visa applicants, US has now announced censorship for Americans. This is an attempt to safeguard free speech. 

After social media vetting for visa applicants, US has now announced censorship for Americans. This is an attempt to safeguard free speech. In a statement, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio mentioned this is 'legally enshrined in our constitution'.

"Free speech is among the most cherished rights we enjoy as Americans. This right, legally enshrined in our constitution, has set us apart as a beacon of freedom around the world."

"Even as we take action to reject censorship at home, we see troubling instances of foreign governments and foreign officials picking up the slack," he added.

This is also to curb attacks on Americans on US-owned social media platform among other places.

Visa applications for US visits were already on the slow ramp and now as the checkposts before the appointment have increased, the time frame has been further extended. In the latest announcement, Rubio said, "Today, I am announcing a new visa restriction policy that will apply to foreign nationals who are responsible for censorship of protected expression in the United States."

Key Details:

  • In some instances, foreign officials have taken flagrant censorship actions against US tech companies and US citizens and residents when they have no authority to do so.
  • This visa restriction policy is pursuant to Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which authorises the Secretary of State to render inadmissible any alien whose entry into the Unites States ‘would have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States.’
  • It is unacceptable for foreign officials to issue or threaten arrest warrants on US citizens or US residents for social media posts on American platforms while physically present on US soil.
  • It is similarly unacceptable for foreign officials to demand that American tech platforms adopt global content moderation policies or engage in censorship activity that reaches beyond their authority and into the United States.
  • We will not tolerate encroachments upon American sovereignty, especially when such encroachments undermine the exercise of our fundamental right to free speech.

