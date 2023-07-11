Foreign ministers of ASEAN kick off key meeting in Indonesia, Chinese FM absent

Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have gathered in Indonesia to discuss the Myanmar crisis, tensions in the South China Sea and the ongoing arms buildup in the region. The foreign ministers met on Tuesday, where this year’s chair Indonesia spelt out the measures to break the deadlock amid the Myanmar junta's ongoing campaign of violence against pro-democracy forces.

Myanmar has not been invited to attend the meet, conforming to ASEAN’s officially stated position. Only a non-political representative of Myanmar will be allowed to visit Indonesia. Indonesia in talks with all stakeholders in Myanmar Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told the media that his nation was in talks with all of the stakeholders in Myanmar. He said, “It included my in-person engagements either with NUG and SAC foreign ministers several times.” He was referring to the National Unity Government, the Myanmar government-in-exile, and the State Administration Council.

"Now, it is time (to move forward) -- encouraging a national, inclusive dialogue among all of the stakeholders," she added. Chinese foreign minister to skip the meeting ASEAN foreign ministers are scheduled to hold meetings with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar later this week on Thursday. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang was also supposed to attend the summit, but Reuters reported that now China will be represented by Wang Yi, China’s top diplomat and the former foreign minister.

Watch: Myanmar, South China Sea dispute to dominate talks × "State Councillor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang cannot attend this ASEAN ministerial meeting because of health reasons," spokesman Wang Wenbin of the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.

Qin has been missing from the public stage since June 25 when he met officials from Sri Lanka, Russia and Vietnam. He was supposed to hold meetings with European Union foreign policy chief Josep last week in Beijing but the meeting was postponed. India’s engagements with Southeast Asia India has stepped up its engagements with Southeast Asian nations under its Act East policy. Recently, New Delhi also demonstrated its willingness to actively engage with South China Sea nations by openly supporting the international tribunal’s ruling in favour of the Philippines against China. India is also focused on improving its naval power in the region.