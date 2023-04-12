For all food connoisseurs, this New York eatery is selling world’s most expensive sandwich at $214

A timeless favourite of many is a grilled cheese sandwich. It is quick and simple to whip up and is very comforting to have. In recognition of National Grilled Cheese Day, Serendipity 3 in New York City is serving a custom-made grilled cheese sandwich. Are you curious as to what makes it so unique? The sandwich costs $214 (or around Rs17,000), earning it the title of "world's most expensive sandwich" according to Guinness World Records.

"We are bringing back yet another Guinness World-winning dish for a limited-time only. This National Grilled Cheese Day (April 12th), S3 in New York will be offering 'The Quintessential Grilled Cheese Sandwich,' which achieved The Guinness World Record for the most expensive sandwich in the world, priced at $214," wrote Serendipity 3 in an Instagram post.

"The sandwich is filled with thick slices of rare Caciocavallo Podolico Cheese, made in Southern Italy from the milk of the Podolica cow, [which grazes] free-range, feeding on strongly aromatic grasses such as fennel, licorice, juniper, laurel bay, and wilder strawberries, infusing the milk with these sweet aromatic perfumes," the restaurant told the entrepreneur. There are roughly 25,000 of these cows in the world and they only lactate during the months of May and June, they added.

They further said that the French pullman champagne bread used in this sandwich is thick and made with Dom Perignon champagne and edible 23 karat gold flakes. Then it is topped with butter made from grass-fed white truffles. Rare Caciocavallo Podolico Cheese, grown in Southern Italy, is used to fill the sandwich.

"A 48-hour advance notice is required to order this delicious over-the-top sandwich," added Serendipity 3 in their post.

