Florida approves bill stopping tech companies from de-platforming politicians

Both houses of legislature in Florida passed a bill that would possibly stop tech companies from de-platforming politicians. As per the bill, tech platforms will allowed to suspend accounts of the politicians for 14 days, said BBC. The legislation is awaiting nod from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who is considered to be an ally of former US President Donald Trump.

As per the media report, tech companies may be fined USD 250,000 per day under this legislation if they continued the de-platforming beyond the 14-days window.

Former US President Donald Trump was an avid user of the social media. His tweets were often criticised. He was also dubbed a 'Twitter president' during his tenure.

Trump was given the boot by major tech platforms like Twitter, Facebook and others after the deadly Capitol Hill riots in January this year. Trump supporters attacked the Capitol building as US Congress was certifying current President Joe Biden's victory in US Presidential Election 2020.

Trump was accused of being too late to make an appeal for calm through social media.

After his defeat in the elections, Trump has spent most of his time at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. He is believed to have been close with Governor DeSantis and other high-ranking Republicans in the state.