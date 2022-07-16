Florida: After falling into pond, elderly woman killed by two alligators

Officials in Florida said that an elderly woman was killed by two alligators in a pond near her home after she fell into the water.

According to a statement from the Sarasota County Sheriff's office, the woman was seen falling into a pond along the course at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club in Englewood at approximately 7:47 pm.

Authorities believe that although the woman "struggled to stay afloat", the alligators grabbed her and killed her.

Following the horrific incident, a trapper from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) removed the alligators from the pond.

In a similar incident, Sean Thomas McGuinness, a 47-year-old man's arm was torn off in May and he was found dead in John S. Taylor Park in Largo.

In 2022, alligators have already taken the lives of multiple people even though their bites are relatively rare as per the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Over the last 10 years, Florida has averaged eight unprovoked bites per year that required serious medical attention, according to the commission.

It said in a statement that "The likelihood of a Florida resident being seriously injured during an unprovoked alligator incident in Florida is roughly only one in 3.1 million."

The commission added that only 26 people have been killed by alligator bites in Florida from 1948 to 2021.



(With inputs from agencies)

