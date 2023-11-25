Flight scare: Woman tries to open emergency exit mid-air, found high on meth

In another bizarre incident of flight scare, a passenger, who was high on meth, tried to open the emergency door while the plane flew over the Pacific Ocean on Thursday (Nov 23), as per the local reports.



The Incheon International Airport Police Corps arrested the 26-year-old woman after she tried opening the door of the Korean Air flight which was travelling to Incheon, which is a South Korean city near Seoul, as reported by Yonhap News Agency.



The flight was about to end its 15-hour journey from New York after departing at 2 am (local time) on the previous day. The witnesses informed the police that she had started showing signs of anxiety about 10 hours after the flight was completed and made several attempts to open the exit door before the flight attendants finally restrained her.

Later, the woman tested positive for meth in the drug screening, as per the information shared by the airport officials with the Korea JoongAng Daily. The woman is now being investigated by the Incheon International Airport Police for violation of the Aviation Security Act and drug abuse under the Narcotics Control Act.



''Ms. A is babbling during the investigation,'' and ''We have requested a detailed appraisal from the National Forensic Service to confirm the type and amount of drugs she took,” said a police official, as per media reports.



Police stated that the woman had got entry into the country after staying for more than six months in New York, and there was no record of her mental illness.

Incidents of opening emergency doors are on rise

This is the third instance of a passenger making attempts to open emergency doors on Korean flights this year, which includes a drugged-up 19-year-old who was pronounced three years in imprisonment.

This also comes one month after an Oregon off-duty pilot made an attempt to hit a max-capacity plane while going through days-long mental breakdown, after being exasperated by a magic mushroom trip.



Joseph Emerson, who has been facing a count of attempted murder for all the 83 people on board, claimed that he thought he would snap out of his drug-induced delusional state by crashing into the packed plane.



According to Fox News, individuals who will try to open the emergency exit door are likely to face 10 years of imprisonment and also face 10 years in prison or a fine of more than $76,000 for drug charges.