Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Karachi, passenger dies

An IndiGo flight bound for the Indian city of Hyderabad from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia made an emergency landing in the port city of Karachi in Pakistan on Wednesday (Nov 24). The airline, reporting the incident on Thursday said the emergency landing was necessitated after a passenger experienced medical emergency on board.

Despite making quick adjustments to land in another country, the passenger could not survive and was declared dead on arrival.

"There was a medical emergency on board IndiGo flight 6E 68 operating from Jeddah to Hyderabad. The captain diverted the flight to Karachi, where the passenger was attended to by a doctor on arrival," the airline said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, the passenger did not survive and was declared dead on arrival," it said.

After a brief layover in Karachi and upon completing the formalities, the airplace departed the city at 0908 IST.

IndiGo pilot dies

In August, an IndiGo pilot, identified as Captain Manoj Subramanyam collapsed and died at the boarding gate of Nagpur Airport, just as he was about the aboard an aircraft to fly it to Pune.

After the incident, IndiGo released a statement and paid condolences to the family of the deceased.

“We are saddened at the passing of one of our pilots in Nagpur earlier today. He took unwell at Nagpur airport and was rushed to the hospital where he unfortunately passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

Despite the pilot's death, the IndiGo flight took off at 1:24 pm after 14 minutes of delay from its scheduled departure.

Previous instances

This is not the first instance when an Indian airplane has made an emergency landing in Pakistan. In July earlier this year, as many as two airplanes belonging to IndiGo and Spicejet landed in Karachi.

The Spicejet aircraft bound for Delhi from Dubai was forced to land in Karachi after developing a fuel issue. After the emergency landing, it was revealed that the issue was caused due to a malfunctioning fuel indicator light in the cockpit.

Meanwhile, IndiGo's Sharjah-Hyderbad flight 6E-1406 developed a technical defect and was diverted to Karachi as a precautionary move.