/Fit and impeccable? Pentagon sets standards for Hegseth's 'State of the Force' speech attendees

The Pentagon is asking military commanders to nominate servicemembers to attend Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s “State of the Force” address on September 30, with candidates required to meet specific physical and grooming standards. According to emails reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, nominees must meet the Army’s waist-to-height requirements, pass fitness tests and maintain “impeccable” grooming and uniform standards.

Selected servicemembers will also have an opportunity to work out with Hegseth. Candidates will be chosen based on “demonstrated leadership quality and professional character,” according to the messages sent to military commanders. The planned event comes about a year after Hegseth ordered the nation’s senior generals and admirals to gather at Marine Corps Base Quantico for an address in which he declared “no more beardos” or “fat generals.”

Since taking over as Pentagon chief last year, Hegseth has placed a strong emphasis on physical fitness and appearance across the armed forces. He has argued that maintaining rigorous physical standards is essential to ensuring the military can effectively fight wars. Critics have questioned the emphasis, arguing that Hegseth’s focus is too narrow and warning that military personnel should not be used to advance the administration’s political priorities.

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Lower-ranking troops to attend

Unlike last year’s gathering, which brought together senior military leadership, this year’s audience is expected to include lower-ranking officers and enlisted servicemembers, officials said. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Hegseth was considering holding the event again. An email dated Tuesday and sent to Army commanders said the Pentagon was seeking servicemembers who meet specific “physical standards.” Candidates must pass the Army’s waist-to-height ratio requirements and fitness tests while maintaining “impeccable grooming and uniform standards (no exception).”

The selection criteria also require nominees to be “consistently rated as top performers within their formations,” have a “clear record of integrity, discipline and selfless service,” “demonstrate strong presence, clear communication and sound judgment under pressure,” and “serve as role models for their peers and subordinates.” Officials said other military commands received similar versions of the message. A Pentagon official declined to comment.

Hegseth's focus on the ‘warrior ethos’

Hegseth’s decision last fall to convene the country’s generals and admirals at Quantico surprised some senior military officers. According to the report, officers only later learned that the meeting would focus on enforcing the “warrior ethos.” During the event, Hegseth outlined his priorities, including rejecting policies from the previous administration that he has described as “woke” and placing a renewed emphasis on “warfighting” as the Pentagon’s primary mission.

“For too long, we have simply not done that. The military has been forced by foolish and reckless politicians to focus on the wrong things,” Hegseth said. “In many ways, this speech is about fixing decades of decay, some of it obvious, some of it hidden.”