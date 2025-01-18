Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday (Jan 18) that the first stage of the deal is a "temporary ceasefire", adding that US President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump back Israel's right to resume fighting if the second stage is "fruitless".

Advertisment

Israel reserves the 'right to resume war if necessary' with US support, Netanyahu said in a national address.

He stressed that Trump will ensure that Israel has all the weapons and ammunition that it needs, as he insists Israel is "reserving the right" to resume fighting if needed.

Also read: Hours before Gaza ceasefire, Netanyahu warns Hamas 'won't move forward' until Israel receives hostage list

Advertisment

It was the first public address by the Israeli Prime Minister after the Gaza ceasefire deal was approved by Israel and Hamas.

Israel will not rest until “all of its war goals are completed,” he said, which includes the return of every single hostage being held in Gaza.

He further said the US has promised Israel will have the weaponry it needs to return to fighting if necessary and will do so "in new ways and with very great power.”

Advertisment

Also read: Sirens sound, blasts heard in Israel as projectiles launched from Yemen: Report

'Hostage release'

Netanyahu said 33 "brothers and sisters will be coming home", most of them still alive, because of "our (Israel's) steadfast stand".

He further thanked Trump and Biden, saying that the ceasefire deal was achieved because of them.

Also read: Gaza truce to take effect Sunday at 0630 GMT; Israel approves list of 737 detainees to be released

While closing his remarks, Netanyahu noted the successes of the military campaign over the last 15 months, including the killing of Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas.

"We changed the face of the Middle East," Netanyahu said, adding that Hamas is not "completely alone" on that front.

Also read: Gaza truce: Israel wants no 'public display of joy' during release of Palestinian prisoners

Islamic Jihad warns to 'murder hostages'

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad group said that Israeli hostages' families should ask the Israeli military to stop intensified strikes in the final hours before a ceasefire takes effect, as this “would be the reason for killing their children", The Times of Israel reported.

(With inputs from agencies)