First coronavirus patient of Italy joins relay race as sign of hope 

Mattia Maestri, whose coronavirus case confirmed one of the world’s deadliest outbreaks was underway is now participating in a relay race.

He is taking part in a 180-kilometer (112-mile) relay race as a sign of hope after he himself recovered from weeks in intensive care.

Maestri, a 38-year-old Unilever manager, was tested positive on February 21.

Wearing a dark face mask, Maestri said the race was a “beautiful initiative” uniting the two virus-ravaged towns and the hard-hit swath of territory between them. He said he was thrilled to even be alive to participate.

“I feel very lucky,” he said at the starting line.

Meanwhile, Globally, the coronavirus, which first originated in China’s Wuhan city in December last year, has claimed around 10 lakh lives and infected nearly 33 million people, with the US being the worst affected country, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

