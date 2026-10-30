/Fired US general admits to have leaked Iran and Ukraine info, failed multiple polygraph tests: Report

The Pentagon on Thursday (Oct 29) said it has sacked Lt Gen Brett Sylvia, a high-ranking army strategist serving on the Pentagon’s joint staff, after allegations that he disclosed classified information to the public. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell acknowledged the dismissal in a statement on social media, but refrained from taking Sylvia's name.

“Following an extensive Air Force OSI investigation, the Department took necessary personnel action to protect sensitive information,” Parnell wrote. “To protect the integrity of the investigation, no further comment will be made regarding the individual or the circumstances of this action.”

However, it has now come to light that the fired officer admitted to have leaked classified information about Ukraine and Iran to two reporters from separate outlets over a one-year period, reported Axios, citing an internal report of the investigation shared with it.

Sylvia made the admissions on video after failing multiple polygraph tests during the investigation, reported the media house.

The report further says that Sylvia communicated with reporters through the encrypted messaging application Signal and met a journalist in person at a Silver Diner in Arlington, Virginia. The meeting came after the journalist's access to Pentagon was revoked.

The journalist was reportedly working on a book and met Sylvia twice for which the officer had not sought any clearance or informed the Pentagon’s public affairs office.



A senior Pentagon official speaking to Reuters said, “The extent of his leaking became so critical that Secretary Hegseth took immediate action and fired Sylvia in order to protect national security. Urgent action was needed and could not wait another second."