Finnish Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen announces paternity leave amid NATO bid, Mikko Savola to replace him

Finnish Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen will be taking paternity leave for almost two months early next year amid his country's bid to join NATO.

Kaikkonen on Twitter said, "Children are only little for a moment, and I want to remember it in more than just photographs."

Centre MP Mikko Savola will take Kaikkonen's place in his absence. Centre party members praised his decision, AFP reported.

Praising Kaikkonen, the Finance Minister and Centre Party leader Annika Saariko said, "We proudly support Antti Kaikkonene's decision."

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Sweden and Finland broke their non-alignment and might become NATO members.

Both countries got support from all 30 NATO members except Turkey and Hungary.

While Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban last month said that the country would approve Sweden and Finland's accession to NATO, Turkey has demanded more rigid stands by both countries against Kurdish militants.

Finland offers 54 days of paternity leave to fathers whose children were born before September 2022.

According to the government, 80 per cent of fathers in Finland take paternity leave.

In the 1990s, the then prime minister Paavo Lipponen took paternity leave, making it a ground-breaking decision.

(with inputs from agencies)