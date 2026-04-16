Finchley synagogue attack: Two arrested after attempted arson in north London hate crime probe

Two people have been arrested after an attempted arson attack on a synagogue in north London, which police are treating as an antisemitic hate crime. The incident took place in Finchley, where officers from the Metropolitan Police’s North West Area Command Unit detained a 47-year-old woman in Watford on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life on Wednesday afternoon.

A 46-year-old man was later arrested in the same area on the same suspicion. Both remain in police custody. Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams, who leads policing in the area, said: “I hope the swift action by officers today to identify and arrest two people provides some reassurance and demonstrates how seriously we take attacks of this nature.” "However, we understand the significant concern the Jewish community will feel at another incident so soon after the arson attack on four ambulances in Golders Green," he said.

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Police said CCTV footage showed two individuals wearing dark clothing and balaclavas approaching the synagogue shortly after midnight. They threw two bottles, believed to contain petrol, and a brick at the building. Neither bottle ignited, and no damage was caused. There were no reported injuries. The incident was reported to the police later in the morning at around 8:30 am. Officials noted the attack follows a separate arson incident targeting a Jewish volunteer ambulance service in Golders Green last month.

"There is no suggestion that the matter in Finchley and the incident in Golders Green, for which three people have been charged, are linked," DCS Williams said. Security patrols have since been increased in the area. Cantor Zoe Jacobs, the synagogue's senior clergy, said the community would remain resilient. "Instead, we will continue to prioritise building bridges across the wider Barnet community," she said.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan condemned the attack and praised the police response. "I'm grateful to the Met Police for their swift response to the appalling attempted arson attack at Finchley Reform Synagogue overnight. "The incident is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime, and there is an increased police presence in place in the local area."