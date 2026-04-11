/'Gas prices in America could drop to $3 by late September', says US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday (April 15) that gas prices in the United States could fall to around $3 per gallon between late June and late September, depending on developments in global energy supply. “It’s bank week here in DC, so I’ve been meeting with a lot of my Middle Eastern counterparts, the finance ministers, and they all say when the straits are open, they can start pumping again within one week,” Bessent told reporters during a press briefing.

He emphasised that the timeline hinges on negotiations surrounding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil shipments. “I’m optimistic that sometime between June 20 and September 20, we can have $3 gas again,” Bessent said. Gas prices are currently averaging $4.11, according to The Hill. Prices surged following the escalation of the Iran war, during which Iran shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a passage that handles roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply.

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Meanwhile, Donald Trump recently weighed in on future energy costs, suggesting uncertainty ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. “I hope so,” Trump answered. “I mean, I think so. It could be, it could be, or the same, or maybe a little bit higher. But, it should be around the same.” During the briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Bessent were also questioned about potential tariffs on China.

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