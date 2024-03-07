LIVE TV
Filipino nationals two among three killed in Houthi missile attack in Gulf of Aden

New DelhiEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Mar 07, 2024, 10:46 AM IST
Yemen's Houthi rebels began attacking ships in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea in November 2023 Photograph:(AFP)
Story highlights

A missile from Yemen hit a bulk carrier in the Gulf of Aden which killed three people and injured four others.

Two of the three people killed in a missile attack on a bulk carrier in the Gulf of Aden have been identified as Filipino nationals, country's Department of Migrant Workers confirmed.

A missile from Yemen on Wednesday (March 6) hit a bulk carrier in the Gulf of Aden which killed three people and injured four others.

Wednesday's incident marked the first time when fatalities due to Houthi attacks in either the Red Sea or the Gulf of Aden claimed lives.Google Earth

Courtesy: Google Earth

The attack adds to the ongoing disruptions on a vital maritime route connecting Asia and the Middle East to Europe.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added soon