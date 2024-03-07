Filipino nationals two among three killed in Houthi missile attack in Gulf of Aden

Two of the three people killed in a missile attack on a bulk carrier in the Gulf of Aden have been identified as Filipino nationals, country's Department of Migrant Workers confirmed.

A missile from Yemen on Wednesday (March 6) hit a bulk carrier in the Gulf of Aden which killed three people and injured four others.

Wednesday's incident marked the first time when fatalities due to Houthi attacks in either the Red Sea or the Gulf of Aden claimed lives.

Courtesy: Google Earth

The attack adds to the ongoing disruptions on a vital maritime route connecting Asia and the Middle East to Europe.