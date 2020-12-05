Fighting in Ethiopia's Tigray continues; humanitarian aid stalled: UN

The United Nations on Friday said that the fighting in the conflicted region of Tigray in Ethiopia still continues, hampering the efforts to deliver humanitarian aid.

Last week, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed declared victory a month after the fighting began, causing bombings, ground combat, among other things by both the sides.

However, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) vowed to continue fighting.

"We have reports of fighting still going on in many parts of Tigray. This is concerning and it's a complex situation for us," Saviano Abreu, spokesman for the UN's humanitarian coordination office told news agency AFP.

The UN on Wednesday said it had reached a deal to carry out aid work in areas of Tigray that were run by the government.

However, three UN officials confirmed to AFP that security assessments are ongoing and aid was not expected to come before next week.

"Basically, at the moment there is no access," an official said.

The conflict in Tigray has caused a humanitarian crisis as thousands of people have already lost their lives and tens of thousands are seeking refuge in Sudan.

The UN has also been warning of a humanitarian catastrophe in the region.

