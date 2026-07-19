/Ferry carrying 116 passengers sinks off the coast of Guyana, 53 rescued so far

A ferry carrying 116 passengers sank off the coast of Guyana on Sunday (July 19), local authorities said. So far, 53 people have been rescued from the MV Barima ferry that capsized near Iron Punt, on its route from Georgetown to Port Kaituma.

Public Works Minister of Guyana Juan Edghill said in a statement shared on social media said “At about 3:15 pm this afternoon (1915 GMT), the MV Barima departed with 116 passengers plus crew for port Kaituna."

Following a distress call received at 23:01 local time (03:01 +1 BST), an extensive search-and-rescue operation was launched, with both state and private vessels mobilized to the scene, said Edghill.

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Immediately after the incident came to light and 53 people were rescued a medical team was sent to the site to attend the passengers rescued by Guyana’s coast guard and by private boats, said the minister.

The state of the operation is currently unclear and it is not known whether authorities would be able to rescue the remaining passengers.