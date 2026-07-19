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Ferry carrying 116 passengers sinks off the coast of Guyana, 53 rescued so far

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 17:00 IST | Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 17:00 IST
Ferry carrying 116 passengers sinks off the coast of Guyana, 53 rescued so far

Representative Image Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Following a distress call received at 23:01 local time (03:01 +1 BST), an extensive search-and-rescue operation was launched, with both state and private vessels mobilized to the scene.

A ferry carrying 116 passengers sank off the coast of Guyana on Sunday (July 19), local authorities said. So far, 53 people have been rescued from the MV Barima ferry that capsized near Iron Punt, on its route from Georgetown to Port Kaituma.

Public Works Minister of Guyana Juan Edghill said in a statement shared on social media said “At about 3:15 pm this afternoon (1915 GMT), the MV Barima departed with 116 passengers plus crew for port Kaituna."

Following a distress call received at 23:01 local time (03:01 +1 BST), an extensive search-and-rescue operation was launched, with both state and private vessels mobilized to the scene, said Edghill.

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Immediately after the incident came to light and 53 people were rescued a medical team was sent to the site to attend the passengers rescued by Guyana’s coast guard and by private boats, said the minister.

The state of the operation is currently unclear and it is not known whether authorities would be able to rescue the remaining passengers.

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Built in 1939 the 40m (131ft) long vessel, according to a listing on Vessel Finder, was fitted with 250 life jackets, two rigid life crafts and six inflatable life crafts, the minister added.

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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