/'Specific and credible threat': Aqaba airport, seaport in Jordan evacuated, says US embassy

The US embassy in Jordan said on Sunday (July 19) that the international airport and seaport in Aqaba, southern Jordan, were evacuated by Jordanian authorities due to a “specific and credible threat." The embassy while making the announcement of evacuation also advised its citizens not to travel to these sites, and to refrain from traveling to military bases in Jordan and follow instructions issued by Jordanian authorities.

Taking to X the embassy wrote, “We strongly advise all Americans to refrain from traveling to either the airport or seaport."

The embassy, however, did not give any specific details about the nature of the threat or say how long the evacuation was expected to remain in effect.

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The Jordanian authorities have denied the claims. "Jordan's Aqaba seaport is working normally and has not been evacuated, the director general of the Aqaba Company for Ports told Reuters.

“Jordanian authorities have not detected any potential threats during the past several hours,” said state news agency, citing a government spokesperson.

US troop casualties

Notably, two US soldiers were killed in an Iranian attack on a US base in Jordan on Friday, and one soldier remains missing, said US Central Command said Saturday.

They were the first US military fatalities since the fresh fighting began with Iran.

American officials have also reported that dozens of troops have been wounded in Jordan in recent days. In the wake of these attacks Washington has reinforced its military presence by deploying additional fighter jets and aerial refueling aircraft to the region.

The US State Department has advised its citizens to reconsider travel to the Middle East in order to avoid the risk of unpredictable escalation, flight cancellations and periodic airspace closures.