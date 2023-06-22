Federal judge upholds transgender rights, strikes down Florida's Medicaid ban on healthcare

In a significant legal victory for transgender rights, on Wednesday, US District Judge Robert Hinkle struck down a Florida rule and statute that prohibited state Medicaid payments for transgender healthcare. This marks the second defeat in two weeks for anti-transgender legislation in Florida. What the Judge said Judge Hinkle declared the state's practices invalid, stating that they violated the constitutional right to equal protection under the 14th Amendment, as well as the federal Medicaid statute and the Affordable Care Act's prohibition of sex discrimination.

The ruling, as per Reuters, was not unexpected. Judge Hinkle had already issued a partial block on Florida's ban on gender-affirming care for individuals under 18 on June 6.

In his 54-page ruling, Judge Hinkle emphasised the reality of gender identity. He said that those who oppose transgender existence "tend to disapprove all things transgender and so oppose medical care that supports a person's transgender existence."

He also noted that gender identity is a real aspect of a person's life.

"The elephant in the room should be noted at the outset. Gender identity is real. The record makes this clear," he wrote in his ruling. Anti-trans laws and the United States Similar laws banning gender-affirming care have been blocked by district court judges in other states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, and Oklahoma.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, Republican lawmakers have however introduced over 500 bills restricting LGBTQ rights during the past legislative year, with more than 70 of them passing into law.

Twenty states have enacted laws banning gender-affirming care for minors. The sponsors of these laws claim that they aim to protect children who may be misled by parents and doctors and later regret their gender transition. Who was behind the lawsuit? The plaintiffs in the case included two transgender adults, August Dekker and Brit Rothstein, as well as two transgender minors who filed under pseudonyms.

On the opposing side was the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) and its secretary, Jason Weida. Medicaid Medicaid, as per the US Department of Health and Human Services, is a joint federal and state program that helps cover medical costs for some people with limited income and resources.

The AHCA had initially approved Medicaid payments for gender-affirming care, but in 2022, Governor Ron DeSantis ordered the agency to conduct a new analysis, which led to a reversal of the decision.

Judge Henkin found that the subsequent process was biased and aimed at justifying a predetermined outcome, rather than conducting a fair analysis of the evidence. As per him, the AHCA "retained only consultants known in advance for their staunch opposition to gender-affirming care."



(With inputs from agencies)

