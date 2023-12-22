FBI to give $10,000 for info on disappearance case of Indian woman Mayushi Bhagat

In its continuing efforts to know the whereabouts of a 28-year-old Indian woman Mayushi Bhagat, who came to the US in 2016 and was reported missing on May 1, 2019, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has announced a reward of USD 10,000 for information about her.

“They could receive a reward of up to USD 10,000 for information leading to her location or recovery," the statement issued last week said, media reports said.

After three years after her going missing, the Federal Bureau of Investigation added her to its list of "Missing Persons" in 2022. Her poster can be seen in the list which is on the “Most Wanted" page of the FBI's website under “Kidnappings/Missing Persons" category.

She was last spotted on April 29, 2019, while she was exiting her apartment located in Jersey City, New Jersey, wearing her colourful pajamas and a black T-shirt. Her appearance in media reports has been described as a woman with 5 feet 10 inches in height and has black hair and brown eyes.

FBI while asking the public to report if they found any information about the woman said that Bhagat arrived in the US on an F1 Student Visa and was studying at the University of New Hampshire and later at the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT),.

Bhagat's disappearance has been long pending with the FBI not able to find any successful leads so far in the case.

FBI Newark Field Office working hand in hand with the Jersey City Police Department to solve the mysterious disappearance case is now left with the last resort of seeking the help of the public to recover the woman.

Who is Mayushi Bhagat?

Mayushi Bhagat was born in India in July 1994. She came to the US for studies on a student visa. Bhagat was pursuing her academics at the New York Institute of Technology.

FBI, while detailing the available information they have on her, said that the woman knows English, Hindi, and Urdu. Reports citing detectives said that she has friends in South Plainfield, New Jersey.