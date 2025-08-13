/Fact check: Is sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell allowed to move freely' in prison? Verifying online claims

Social media claims have surfaced in recent days saying that convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell "allowed to move freely" or has “disappeared from jail”. Here is a fact check:

What happened to Ghislaine Maxwell?

Maxwell, an associate of the late convicted child abuser Jeffrey Epstein, was sentenced to 20 years in jail for sex offences. Her sentence will end in 2037 unless it's overturned or commuted. Her appeals and requests for pardon are still under consideration.

Was Ghislaine Maxwell moved to a minimum security prison?

Yes, Maxwell was transferred recently to a minimum-security jail. She is now in the federal prison camp, FPC Bryan in Texas, which is less restrictive than her previous facility, FCI Tallahassee in Florida. This reportedly gives more lenient conditions than usual for sex offenders. The US Bureau of Prisons (BOP) confirmed the transfer without explanation. The US Justice Department (DOJ) has not linked it to her recent cooperation with them on the Epstein case.

Can Ghislaine Maxwell move around freely in the new prison?

She will still be under supervision, and cannot leave without authorisation. Minimum-security facilities usually have fewer physical barriers and more lenient rules, yet are controlled environments.

What is FPC Bryan, where Ghislaine Maxwell is lodged, like?

FPC Bryan is an all-female minimum-security camp with around 635 inmates. It has dormitory-style housing, low staff-to-inmate ratios, and limited or no perimeter fencing. Inmates have more freedom of movement within the facility during designated times. They can do work assignments, recreational activities like yoga, which Maxwell reportedly teaches, and vocational training.

But the inmates' schedules are strict, and they are under suprevision and regulations. The prison has low or no fencing, with lower BOP staff presence.

All this is creating a perception that Maxwell has greater freedom.

Why was Maxwell transferred to a new prison?

BOP did not officially declare a reason, but usually these transfers are on account of security needs, medical requirements and protection measures.

Maxwell was moved after speaking to DoJ officials: she was interviewed for two days by DoJ's Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche about the Epstein case, raising speculation that she is getting leeway.

The move to a minimum security prison is unusual indeed, given that sex offenders also have a Public Safety Factor (PSF) designation, which BOP has waived in her case.

What are the authorities saying about Maxwell's move to a minimum security prison?

The DOJ did not issue a direct statement on the transfer, but had in the past opposed Maxwell’s Supreme Court appeal to overturn her conviction. Maxwell’s attorney, while confirming the transfer, declined any further comment. He has advocated for a presidential pardon so that Maxwell could testify openly about the Epstein case.

The US Congress's House Oversight Committee had subpoenaed Maxwell for deposition, but postponed it until after the Supreme Court appeal decision.

How social media fuelled rumours about Maxwell's ‘free movement’

Recent social media posts suggested that Maxwell was ‘no longer in custody’ or ‘has disappeared’ or ‘is moving freely’. Epstein and Maxwell’s accusers condemned the transfer as preferential treatment, calling the Texas facility a "luxury prison."

The lack of government transparency and the timing of the DOJ meeting with Maxwell are fuelling such conspiracy theories online.