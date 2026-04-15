/Fact Check: 'MANY VICTIMS WHO TESTIFIED HAVE DIED'? Epstein survivor Juliette Bryant’s viral claim vs. Melania Trump | Watch

Juliette Bryant, a Jeffrey Epstein survivor, has hit out at US First Lady Melania Trump over her recent statement denying all ties to the sexual offender and paedophile. Slamming Melania's demand for survivors to testify under oath, Bryant, in a fiery video she posted on X, said "MANY VICTIMS WHO TESTIFIED HAVE DIED," as she called on the FLOTUS and her husband, US President Donald Trump, to testify instead. "IT’S YOUR TURN TO TESTIFY NOW…" she said. In her statement, Melania denied ever having a relationship with Epstein or his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, disputed reports that Epstein had introduced her to Trump, called out what she described as fabricated images circulating on social media, and urged Congress to hold public hearings where Epstein's victims could testify under oath. "The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today," she said.

Bryant's message to Melania Trump

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In a video message, Bryant identified herself as an Epstein survivor and said, "You want girls to testify under oath, well here I am testifying that everything I said is true. Unfortunately, a lot of the girls who testified died."

She then called on Melania to testify, saying, "Maybe it’s time that you and your husband testify too."

Watch what she said here:

Did Epstein survivors actually die after testifying against the paedophile?

At least two Epstein survivors have died after they gave testimony against Epstein. However, it is not known if their deaths and their testimonies are interlinked.

Virginia Giuffre, one of the most prominent Epstein survivors, died in April 2025, purportedly by suicide. Notably, in 2019, Guiffre in a statement on Twitter (now X), explicitly declared that she was "in no way, shape or form" suicidal. She said so while responding to a user's claim that the FBI might target her to protect well-connected figures.

Another Epstein survivor, Carolyn Andriano, whose testimony proved crucial during the 2021 trial of Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell, died in May 2023 in a Florida hotel. Her death was ruled an accidental drug overdose.