Facebook to pay French publishers for news content

Facebook announced today that it has reached an agreement with French publications to pay them for news shown on its feed.

The tech giant will be obtaining license to publish content. Facebook said it had reached an agreement with APIG alliance which comprises of national and regional newspapers in France.

Google had made a similar announcement on payment content deal in January regarding APIG.

News publications have been complaining for years over the revenue generated by Google and Facebook as it shows ads along with news on its feed without paying the content creators.

In February, the Australian government had passed a legislation which required tech companies to pay local outlets.

Although Facebook had rejected the Australian proposal to pay for news content initially and had blocked news from its site for Australian users but it reached an agreement with the government later as it restored the pages.

Google had announced last year that it had reached copyright agreements with French publications. The European Union had earlier directed tech companies to discuss online payment with news publications.

(With inputs from Agencies)