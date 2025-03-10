In "one of the biggest massacres" since Bashar-al Assad's fall, Syria witnessed over 1,000 killings in the clashes between security forces and Assad regime loyalists since March 6. The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said that 973 civilians, 125 members of Syrian security forces and 148 Assad loyalists have been killed so far in the clashes.

The United Nations (UN) called the reports of entire families being killed in north-west Syria as "extremely disturbing". It is being considered as Syria's highest death toll since the start of its revolution in 2011.

"The total number of civilian martyrs who were liquidated amounted to 973, including women and children," SOHR said.

It added that "killings, field executions, and ethnic cleansing operations" were still ongoing following deadly clashes between security forces and Alawite gunmen loyal to toppled president Assad.

“We are receiving extremely disturbing reports of entire families, including women, children and hors de combat [surrendered] fighters, being killed,” the UN commissioner for human rights, Volker Türk, said on Sunday (March 9).

“The killing of civilians in coastal areas in north-west Syria must cease, immediately," he added.

The Syrian government has not released figures for casualties.

What happened?

It all started on Thursday (March 6) when Syria's government forces attempted to detain a suspect near Jableh but were ambushed by armed Assad supporters.

The security forces launched crackdowns in Alawite strongholds along the Mediterranean coast. Authorities claimed that they were targeting remnants of Assad’s forces but admitted that "individual actions" contributed to the killings of civilians.

Meanwhile, Syria’s transitional president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, said on Sunday at a mosque, “We have to preserve national unity and domestic peace; we can live together."

(With inputs from agencies)