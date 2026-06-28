/Extreme heatwave claims over 1,300 deaths in Europe: WHO

Since June 21, when record-breaking heatwave hit Europe, more than 1,300 excess deaths has been recorded in the continent, said the World Health Organization on Sunday. Millions have been braving a weekend of extreme temperatures in Europe as extreme temperature moves eastwards.

Many countries say death toll has increased due to heatwave and health services have warned of saturation. French health officials have reported more than 1,000 deaths than expected in the country just since Wednesday.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus took to X to write that in Europe, "more than 1,300 excess deaths have been recorded since 21 June linked to high temperatures in Europe."

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"Heat stress is often called the 'silent killer' – and European homes, workplaces and schools were not built for these temperatures," he said.

Worst affected countries

Germany, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland have been bearing the maximum brunt of heatwave in Europe.

Doksany in north of Prague, Czech Republic saw the day temperature settle at 41.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which is its second temperature record in two days.

"This is the first time we have ever registered a temperature of 41 degrees in our official weather station network. Temperatures are still growing, so this is not the final high," said the meteorological institute CHMI on X.

A total of 381 million people in Europe, excluding Turkey, will see temperatures surpass 30 °C, according to an analysis.