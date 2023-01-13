Explained: Why are the Chinese turning to Hong Kong and Macau for Covid jabs?

Chinese mainlanders are flocking to Hong Kong and Macao to obtain Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccinations as COVID-19 outbreaks spread throughout the country. This occurs at a time when China has not yet approved mRNA jabs in its mainland, which are created by the West. Let's take a deeper look at why the Chinese are rushing to Hong Kong, Macao, and even Thailand to purchase these really potent mRNA vaccinations.

Where are the Chinese going for Covid jabs?

More and more Chinese are leaving the country as a result of China easing the requirement for quarantine upon arrival on the mainland.

Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan, and Thailand are the most frequently visited places by these tourists, according to Trip.com Group bookings. For individuals seeking long-haul flights, the US, UK, and Australia are the top destinations, according to a report by CNN.

Since their nation has reopened its borders after a three-year hiatus, some people have reasons other than mere vacations to go.

While the mainland has held off on certifying them, Hong Kong and Macau citizens have had unfettered access to the BioNTech/Pfizer mRNA vaccine.

Also read | China: Boeing 737 MAX takes first flight after staying grounded for four years

The first group of mainlanders arrived at Virtus Medical Centre, a private hospital in Hong Kong, on 12 January, according to Reuters.

A customer to spoke to Reuters said that she spent HK$ 1,888 ($241) for her first BioNTech COVID-19 booster dosage after receiving three doses of a domestic vaccination in China.

“I was very tempted to get the vaccine because of the border reopening. There is no bivalent vaccine available in mainland China,” Yoyo Liang, a 36-year-old Beijing resident, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

As per a CNBC report, a man from Shaanxi province wrote on Weibo – China’s equivalent of Twitter – a week back, “It’s been long since I went to Hong Kong. I can take a vacation, as well as get vaccinated. Won’t this be killing two birds with one stone? Without saying further, I have made my appointment and am getting ready.”

In an interview with CNBC, Sam Radwan, head of the management consulting firm Enhance International, expressed his opinion that Hong Kong is the "natural first destination of Chinese vaccine tourism."

“It will then spread to Asia and the US, maybe extend to Europe,” he added.

Additionally, travel agencies like Easson Holdings are also providing vaccination trip packages to Hong Kong that include hotel and flight reservations as well as shuttle facilities to vaccine clinics, as reported by the Financial Times.

Also watch | China's imports, exports plunge in warning sign for economy

In recent months, mainland Chinese have also travelled to Macau to obtain vaccinations. The Financial Times reported in late December, quoting a customer service representative at the Macau hospital, that the phone had been ringing "nonstop" since the COVID-19 infection waves in China began to pick up speed.

Furthermore, Singapore and Thailand are also potential destinations for mainland Chinese people needing Covid jabs.

Thailand's Tourism and Sports Minister stated last month that he was mulling a proposal to offer free vaccinations to foreigners who want booster doses, as per a CNBC report.

Since Beijing loosened its travel restrictions, Singaporean healthcare practitioners have also noticed an increase in requests from Chinese tourists for COVID-19 vaccinations.

How are western Covid vaccines better than Chinese home-grown CoronaVac?

In response to the continuing COVID-19 outbreak, China has increased vaccine coverage, particularly among the elderly. But, these vaccines have proven ineffective, particularly during major Covid outbreaks.

Also read | About 900 million in China infected with Covid: Chinese university study

Researchers from Hong Kong University found that CoronaVac did not work against the COVID-19 variation Omicron, even after two doses. On the other hand, the body was able to develop immunity to the variation after receiving two doses of Pfizer's mRNA vaccine, as reported by the Slate Magazine.

In the meanwhile, Business Insider claimed that China has stepped up attempts to create its own mRNA vaccinations despite its staunch refusal to accept mRNA vaccines made in the West.

(With inputs from agencies)