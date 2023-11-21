Explained | Who are the 'Ndrangheta? Ultrawealthy drug mafia sentenced to 2,200 years in jail

In what is being hailed as Italy's biggest mafia trial in three decades, an Italian court has delivered convictions and sentences to over 200 people, marking a significant blow against the notorious 'Ndrangheta.

This "maxi trial" concluded after three years in a high-security courtroom in Calabria, specially designed to accommodate the extensive network associated with the powerful organized crime syndicate.

But first, Who form the 'Ndrangheta?

Situated in the southern region of Calabria, the 'Ndrangheta' has established a virtual monopoly on the European cocaine trade, extending its influence globally.

Originating in the impoverished rural area of Calabria, at the southern tip of Italy, its roots date back to at least the country's unification in 1861.

The name 'Ndrangheta, derived from Greek, conveys the notion of valour, and its top members undergo formal initiation ceremonies. Initially regarded as primarily a rural phenomenon, it gained public prominence in the 1980s and 1990s through a series of kidnappings across Italy.

While often overshadowed by the more visible Costa Nostra, 'Ndrangheta affiliates gained notoriety for the kidnapping of the grandson of the US-born oil tycoon John Paul Getty in 1973, a crime that involved the severing of the victim's ear to facilitate a ransom.

Notably, it wasn't until 2010 that Italy officially classified the 'Ndrangheta as a mafia group under the law.

The Scale of the 'Maxi Trial'

The verdicts bring to a close a trial that has been unprecedented in scale. Held in Lamezia Terme, the courtroom was built to host up to 350 defendants, 400 lawyers, and hear from 900 witnesses.

More than 100 people were acquitted, but the sheer number of convictions makes this a landmark legal victory against a gang that has long held a near-monopoly on the European cocaine trade.

Origins of the trial: A comprehensive analysis

The roots of this maxi trial trace back to a comprehensive investigation launched in 2016, covering at least 11 Italian regions.

The culmination of this effort occurred in December 2019 when over 2,500 officers conducted raids focused on suspects in Vibo Valentia, Calabria—the heart of the 'Ndrangheta's Mancuso clan.

Arrests beyond Italian borders

This operation went beyond Italy's borders, leading to arrests in Germany, Switzerland, and Bulgaria. Even a former Forza Italia MP, Giancarlo Pittelli, faced an 11-year jail term for aiding a mafia clan.

At the forefront of this legal battle is Nicola Gratteri, an anti-mafia prosecutor who led the investigation. His team's work involved collecting 24,000 wiretaps and intercepted conversations, forming the backbone of the charges brought against the defendants.

'Ndrangheta's Tactics

The trial provided a chilling glimpse into the ruthless tactics employed by the 'Ndrangheta. Evidence presented showed a pattern of violent attacks, extortion, corruption in public contracts, weapon stockpiling, manipulation of elections, and bribery.

The 'Ndrangheta's stranglehold on local communities became painfully evident, revealing the extent to which the organisation had embedded itself in various aspects of society.

A notable departure from traditional mafia trials was the inclusion of non-mafia people among the defendants. This marked a significant shift in strategy, targeting not just the foot soldiers of the criminal organisation but also high-ranking police officials, mayors, public servants, and businesspeople.

The trial aimed to expose the network of collaborators enabling the 'Ndrangheta's criminal activities.

In the aftermath of the sentencing, most of the convicted individuals announced their intention to appeal.

Embedded in Local Life

The criminal group, known by colorful nicknames like "The Wolf" and "Sweetie," has deeply entrenched itself in the local economy of Vibo Valentia.

Witnesses revealed the 'Ndrangheta's control, striking fear into the hearts of business owners and farmers while enjoying protection from white-collar professionals and politicians.

The trial brought to light harrowing details of weapons hidden in cemetery chapels, drugs transported in ambulances, and the diversion of municipal water supplies for illegal activities.

The 'Ndrangheta, once derided by other Italian mafias, has emerged as the most powerful criminal group in Italy and one of the wealthiest globally. Studies estimate its financial prowess to surpass that of Deutsche Bank and McDonald's combined, with an annual turnover of $53 billion. The organisation's success lies in its deep roots in Calabria, where bosses rarely abandon their remote villages, maintaining control over global operations worth millions.

Italy's maxi trial against the 'Ndrangheta marks a defining moment in the ongoing fight against organised crime.