EXPLAINED: The strange disappearance case of Ana Walshe, the woman who went missing from Cohasset, US?

Ana Walshe, 39, from Cohasset in Massachusetts, US was reported missing by her husband Brian Walshe. The same day her employer also reported her missing. According to media reports, Ana was reported missing three days after the New Year's day, when she was last seen. Massachusetts law enforcement personnel are currently looking for the woman. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office reported on Sunday that police had detained Cohasset resident and Ana's husband, Brian Walshe, 46, on suspicion of misleading the police investigation into the matter.

Police clear air on Washington travel

Walshe goes to Washington, D.C. during the week to work for the real estate firm Tishman Speyer, a position she started last year, according to friends who spoke to NewsCenter 5. On January 1, Walshe was allegedly taking a rideshare from her house to Boston Logan International Airport in an effort to catch an early flight to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, according to a member of Ana's family who spoke with Cohasset police.

Walshe did not board any plane this week, according to confirmation from every carrier, said the police chief. Walshe had a trip scheduled on January 3 from Boston to Washington, but Quigley claimed she did not travel on that flight either. Washington townhouse's search by the Metropolitan Police Department also turned up no trace of Walshe.

Strange coincidence, Fire breaks out at Ana's former home

On Friday, a fire broke out in Walshe's former house at 725 Jerusalem Road in Cohasset while police looked for her. Three people and an infant all left the house safely, according to the authorities. Quigley confirmed the link and said that the fire and any potential connection to Walshe's disappearance will be looked into, describing it as a very unusual coincidence.

Husband arrested for misleading the investigation,

As he misled investigators looking into Ana's disappearance, Ana's husband was taken into custody. On Monday, Brian Walshe is expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court. For selling two phoney Andy Warhol artworks, Brian Walshe was accused with fraud in 2018 by the US District Court. He had been placed under home confinement while awaiting punishment after entering a guilty plea to various crimes in 2021.

Who is Ana Walshe?

Ana Walshe is a 39 year old woman from Cohasset in Massachusetts, US. She and her husband along with their three boys live together. Ana's boys are between the ages of 2 and 6. As far as Ana's appearance quoted by multiple media outlets are concerned, Walshe is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 115 pounds. She has olive skin, brown eyes, and brown hair, and according to the police, her accent has an eastern European accent.

Rideshare companies, home security cameras: No trace of Ana so far

A family member told police that they last saw Walshe at her Cohasset home between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. on New Year's Day. Police chief Quigley also said Walshe's cellphone has been off since 1 January and that her credit and debit cards have been inactive since New Year's Day as well.

Search is still on