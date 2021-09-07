EXCLUSIVE: Pakistan will face consequences of its actions in Afghanistan, warns ex-Iran president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad

Amid reports that Pakistan had helped the Taliban quell the resistance in Panjshir, Iran’s former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad warned Islamabad that it will be haunted by its actions in near future in which he foresaw the militant group threatening Pakistani government and sovereignty.

Speaking to WION’s Executive Editor Palki Sharma, Ahmadinejad also stressed that the handing over of power to Taliban is part of a ‘satanic plot’ by the western powers led by the US.

India, Iran, Pakistan, Russia, China and regional countries will face the consequences of the re-emergence of Taliban, he said on WION’s Afghanistan Dialogues programme.

He asked for Pakistan to join efforts by India and Iran to resolve the situation in Afghanistan.

On reports that Pakistani officers directly got involved in the war of Panjshir, he said: “Here I have a piece of advice for the Pakistani officials: What happened in Afghanistan will soon expand and take the grip of Pakistan and all countries that supported the Taliban.

“I am sure that the consequences in the aftermath of this event will soon go to those countries which supported and designed this plot including the US, UK, Russia and China.”

His comment came even as Iran became the first country to slam Pakistan’s role in the Panjshir fight.

“Last night's attacks are condemned in the strongest terms…and the foreign interference …. must be investigated,” Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday, adding Iran is investigating it.

Taliban takeover is part of an intentional plot

Ahmadinejad said the events that unfolded in Afghanistan are an “international plan that will affect all the regional countries”.

Anybody, who has participated, supported and been a companion to this, should repent and revise their behavior, he added.

“A group has been supported, which is created and then trained, armed and supported by the neighbours. It has captured a country and called itself the government. The world had either been watching or supporting. This is an ugly thing in the face of the world.”

He said a few world powers for their own interests violated the rights of the people and the rights to determine their fate.

In fact it is a meddling by a neighbour in the internal issues of its neighbour, he said.

He said the plot of the US government will not bring about success in carrying out what they planned to do and in near future, "they will lose face, vis-à-vis the measure they have taken behind the scenes against the Afghans.”

It’s a shame to recognise Taliban

Asked about several countries and interentional organisations like the United Nations talking to Taliban, Ahmadinejad said: “Recognising a government which has taken power with the force of arms and support of the aliens, which has dominated the country and whose attitude and policies aren't clear, is a matter of shame and actually it will damage the entire human society.”

He said an independent government is the will of any freedom seeking person. Power, he said, should be in the hands of the people and any government should be elected with the direct vote of people of Afghanistan.

“These developments will soon unfold and please don't suppose that I am talking about an unknown far away future. Very soon these will uncover,” he added.

Describing Taliban as a political group that has religious and ideological claims, he said “their behavior needs to be analysed and evaluated within the framework of politics.

India, Iran, Pakistan should come together to resolve crisis

Pakistan needs to join this cooperation of Iran and India in resolving the issue, Ahmadinejad said, “because it is seriously being threatened.”

"What I mean is the sovereignty and the government of Pakistan ... is soon going to be threatened by the Taliban's current movement."

Fighting and withstanding terrorism is not a matter of war, he said, but a matter of cooperation and correlation between states. Terrorism is a political issue and if we suppose that it's a military one, then we would definitely face problems in resolving these issues.

“So Iran, India and others should come together and make plans to resolve this in the framework of political and humane issues.”

Ahmedinejad said the root cause of this jihadi group goes back to when the Ex-Soviet Union was dominating Afghanistan. At that time the US started training and preparing these terrorist groups in Pakistan in order to withstand the Communist Government's threats. This trend later on continued, he said.



Taliban rule will affect Iran, India, Pakistan, China and Russia

The origin of all these groups is one place, the hegemonic system, he said, referring to Western powers.

“The Taliban, Daesh [Islamic State] and all the other ones originate from one source and they are in fear, which is the global hegemonic system. They are utilised as tools under scene of political chess and it too will be at the right time utilised.”

“We have to ask the question, why the US had the Taliban take control of Afghanistan, that it was very intentional plot. Although, in the first place, that's gonna be a threat against Iran and India."

This has got a long-term and much higher level of goals, although primarily it's going to hit Iran and India, but soon it's gonna turn into a threat against Pakistan, China and Russia," he said.

The fact that how Pakistan, China and Russia were involved in this plot, which is going to backfire, is a question because this is a very violent and illogical group which considers itself to be the very right thing that has got an existential reason and it considers no value, attaches no value to any other beings.

So when such a group is armed and it takes control of the country in those form within the framework of a government, this will soon definitely turn into a huge threat for regional countries, he said.

A terrorist group which is basically political and they have political views, they are gonna be a threat to entire region, including India, Pakistan, Iran, China, the northern states and Russia.

"They are going to be serious threat to all of them," Ahmadinejad warned.



