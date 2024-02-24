Exclusive: Hopeful that PM Modi will attend Ukraine peace summit, says Ukrainian minister Iryna Borovets

Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Iryna Borovets visited Indian capital New Delhi for Raisina Dialogue 2024. On the sidelines, she interacted with WION's Principal Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibbal and spoke on many topics ranging from India-Ukraine ties to Ukraine war and more.

During the interaction, she expressed hope that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the peace summit due to be held in Switzerland this year. Switzerland is holding the summit to hold discussion on the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

While being mindful of the fact that general elections are due in India in coming months, she said the Ukrainian side was hopeful of Indian participation.

Thanking India for the humanitarian aid it had sent to Ukraine so far, Borovets said that India can play an important part in stopping the hostilities.

Mentioning PM Modi's words, “This is not an era of war,” Borovets said Ukraine agreed with PM Modi but the other side (Russia) was not paying heed to the message.

India-Ukraine ties

The deputy foreign minister expressed happiness on the state of India-Ukraine ties. Mentioning that both sides have been in contact with each other on various international forums Borovets underlined that a Ukrainian delegation attended 'Vibrant Gujarat Summit' for the first time this year. The minister said that India and Ukraine could further boost the bilateral ties.

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is likely to visit India in near future. Borovets said that she was pleased to observe that the Indian side was looking forward to Kuleba's visit. She mentioned that Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar conveyed this sentiment to her on Friday.

On defence co-operation between India and Ukraine, the minister opined that both countries should build upon the robust tradition of working together since the Soviet times. She also invited India to invest in Ukraine after war for its recovery.

On Indian students in Ukraine

Mentioning that hundreds of Indian students are still studying in India, the deputy foreign minister invited others back to Ukraine, especially those Indian students who had to leave their studies and return to India after war broke out.

Borovets said that out of more than 20,000 students studying in Ukraine before war, 500 are still in the country. She underlined that western part of her country was relatively safe.

Situation in war against Russia

Although she admitted that situation with respect to the ongoing war was difficult and there was shortage of arms, ammunition, air defence systems and more, Ukrainian soldiers were bravely fighting on the front lines.

Some countries have offered to provide ammunitions for free while others were selling it to Ukraine. She said that military equipment was being transferred to the front lines and when adequately equipped, the Ukrainian army will be better prepared to fight.

When asked whether Israel-Hamas war had taken the focus away from Ukraine war, deputy foreign minister said no and maintained the global commitment for Ukraine is very much there.