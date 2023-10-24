Ex-Trump attorney Jenna Ellis pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case

In a significant legal development, attorney Jenna Ellis has entered a guilty plea in the Georgia election interference case. She becomes the fourth defendant in a wide-ranging racketeering case that centres on efforts to maintain Donald Trump in the presidency following his defeat in the 2020 election by Joe Biden.

Last week, lawyers Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, both key figures in the case, also entered guilty pleas just ahead of their trial, while Scott Hall, a bail bondsman, had pleaded guilty back in September.

Ellis' guilty plea and terms of agreement

Jenna Ellis's plea agreement entails her admission of guilt to one felony count of aiding and abetting false statements and writings. Notably, she had originally faced two charges, including one of racketeering.

In exchange for her guilty plea, Ellis has agreed to provide truthful testimony in future trials related to the case.

The terms of the plea deal further involve five years of probation, $5,000 in restitution to the Georgia secretary of state's office, 100 hours of community service, and a written apology to the people of Georgia.

Roots of Ellis's charge

Ellis's charges originate from a December 3, 2020, subcommittee hearing held by Georgia's Senate Judiciary Committee.

During this hearing, Rudy Giuliani and Ray Smith, attorneys for then-President Trump, presented a litany of unverified claims related to widespread election fraud.

Giuliani and Smith, both co-defendants in the Georgia case, asserted that Georgia's 2020 election saw tens of thousands of minors, felons, and deceased individuals casting votes.

Ellis has pleaded guilty to assisting this testimony, which prosecutors contend was designed to persuade the state legislature to disregard Joe Biden's victory in Georgia.

During the plea hearing, the prosecution stressed that the false statements made during the hearing were done with reckless disregard for the truth.

In an emotional moment during the proceedings, Jenna Ellis expressed her remorse and regret over her role in the events.

Also watch | US pressures China over trade in endangered Pangolins She acknowledged that she should have verified the accuracy of the claims made by fellow attorneys during the post-election challenges in multiple states, including Georgia.

Ellis admitted that, in the rush to contest the election results, she failed in her due diligence. She emphasised her belief in and value for election integrity, and, if she had been aware of the facts she knows now, she would have declined to represent Donald Trump in these post-election challenges.

The Fulton County Superior Court Judge, Scott McAfee, has not yet set a trial date for the remaining co-defendants, including former President Trump. As Trump's federal election interference trial is scheduled to commence in March, a Georgia trial is expected to be postponed until the spring, given the overlapping legal proceedings.