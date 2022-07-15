European Commission suing Hungary at the European Court of Justice over LGBTQ law

Hungary is being sued by the European Commission at the European Court of Justice to overturn a law that limits access to information on LGBTQ issues and a decision to cancel the broadcast licence of the only independent radio station in the nation. According to a statement from the EU, "The Commission thinks that the bill contradicts EU values, fundamental rights of individuals (in particular LGBTQ people), and internal market regulations."

Why is Brussels challenging the EU member states?

In light of recent developments, EU funding for Hungary may be stopped. The Commission and Viktor Orban, the conservative prime minister of Hungary, have been at odds for a long time over allegations that his administration misappropriated EU funds, violated EU regulations, and imposed limits on human rights. Orban has repeatedly denied accusations that the law, which took effect in 2021, discriminates, stating that it forbids "pushing" LGBTQ content to kids in the classroom. The EU has been pleading with Hungary to alter the rule that forbids the depiction or promotion of homosexuality to minors for the past year.

What does Hungary's LGBTQ law actually say?

The Hungarian ban on young people's access to LGBTQ information is a component of a larger "Anti-Pedophilia Act," which was initially intended to strengthen the consequences of child abuse. However, the measure was passed by the Hungarian parliament with further changes in June of last year, including a ban on media materials and sex education. The "showing or promotion" of homosexuality or gender reassignment in books, movies, or television programmes aimed at children under the age of 18 is forbidden by law.

What further issues led the EU to file a lawsuit?

The EU is also dragging Hungary to the ECJ as part of Friday's legislative action because Budapest decided to cancel the broadcast licence of the nation's final independent radio station. The union also claimed that Hungary's laws discriminate against drivers of vehicles with Hungarian licence plates and are against EU law.



