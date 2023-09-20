Europe in grip of 'severe' public health crisis, almost everyone inhaling toxic air

Toxic air is pervading Europe and almost everyone is breathing it, as revealed in an investigative report by a media outlet. The Guardian has uncovered this harrowing reality which indicates that Europe is currently grappling with a "severe" public health crisis due to alarming levels of air pollution.

The study employed cutting-edge methodologies, harnessing detailed satellite imagery and data collected from over 1,400 ground monitoring stations. The findings, which paint a bleak picture of air quality across the continent, revealed that a staggering 98 per cent of Europe's population lives in regions plagued by high levels of fine particulate pollution.

It was found that the level of these particulates even surpassed the guidelines set by the World Health Organization (WHO). Shockingly, almost two-thirds of Europeans live in areas where air quality is more than double the WHO's recommended standards, the reports suggested.

North Macedonia bears the brunt

North Macedonia emerged as the worst-hit country in Europe, with nearly two-thirds of its populace residing in areas that exceed WHO guidelines for PM2.5 by over four times.

Additionally, several locations within the country, including the capital city, Skopje, suffer from air pollution levels nearly six times the WHO's recommended limit, the report said.

Eastern Europe struggles

Eastern Europe, excluding Italy, reportedly faces worse air quality compared to its western parts.

Italy's Po Valley and surrounding northern regions experience air pollution that is four times higher than the WHO's limits for the most perilous airborne particulates.

More grim realities reportedly surfaced after looking at the interactive map. The measurements focused on PM2.5, the tiny microscopic airborne particles primarily stemming from fossil fuel combustion, capable of infiltrating the bloodstream and impacting multiple organs.

"The current WHO guidelines state that annual average concentrations of PM2.5 should not exceed 5 micrograms a cubic metre (µg/m3). The new analysis found only 2% of the population of Europe live in areas within this limit. Experts say PM2.5 pollution causes about 400,000 deaths a year across the continent," Guardian said in its report.

The investigation also revealed other disturbing facts such as how in seven eastern European nations (Serbia, Romania, Albania, North Macedonia, Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary), nearly all residents endure air pollution levels double the WHO's recommendations.