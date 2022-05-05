EU watchdog warns pandemic is 'far from over', will continue to impact our lives

The European Medicine Agency (EMA) has warned that the pandemic is "far from over".

Talking about COVID-19 in Europe, the agency said that even though it appears as if the situation has stabilised, millions of people are still catching the virus worldwide and the pandemic will likely continue to impact our lives.

Outlining the importance of vaccines against the deadly virus, the organisation said that inoculation has helped save "nearly half-a-million lives" in Europe in age categories of 60 and over.

Marco Cavaleri, the organisation's Head of Biological Threats and Vaccines Strategy said that "COVID-19 will continue to impact our lives".

He added that people must remain vigilant and should be prepared for the appearance of new variants and for a possible surge of cases in winter.

Overall COVID-19 transmission is declining in most EU countries, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, and no countries have reported rises in COVID-19 fatality rates in recent weeks.

According to a newly released estimate from the World Health Organization, COVID-19 had killed millions of people globally by the end of last year, with estimations exceeding the official amount.

The Covid virus killed 13.3 million to 16.6 million people in excess in 2020 and 2021, three times the official figures according to estimations presented on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies)