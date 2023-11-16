LIVE TV
ugc_banner

EU Commission proposes ban on Russian diamond imports

Brussels, BelgiumEdited By: Navya BeriUpdated: Nov 16, 2023, 01:11 AM IST

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell speaks during a news conference in Beijing, China Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The proposal includes a ban on direct diamond imports from Russia from Jan 1, 2024, and the implementation from March of a traceability mechanism that would stop imports of Russian gems processed in third countries, said EU diplomatic sources.

In a series of new sanctions against Russia, the European Commission has proposed a ban on imports of diamonds and liquid petroleum gas (LPG) from Moscow, EU diplomats said on Wednesday (Nov 15).

EU has also proposed to constrict the enactment of a price cap on Russian oil.

This comes as a part of the EU's 12th round of measures against Russia due to be discussed by its 27 member countries on Friday (Nov 17).

trending now

It also contains a ban on the transit through Russia of goods and technologies that could facilitate the country’s industrial capabilities, plus import bans on several metals.

The deal on the definitive package is expected to take weeks as it requires unanimous backing of all 27 EU states.

The proposal includes a ban on direct diamond imports from Russia from Jan 1, 2024, and the implementation from March of a traceability mechanism that would stop imports of Russian gems processed in third countries, news agency Reuters reported citing EU diplomatic sources.

It would apply to natural and synthetic diamonds, and jewellery, from the beginning of 2024 and to Russian diamonds processed in third countries from next September. 

The traceability mechanism is meant to be coordinated with G7 countries, including the United States, Canada, Britain and Japan.

Russia's economy has been affected by the sanctions but is not fully devastated as it is somehow still managing to massively increase its military spending. 

The latest measures by the EU are aimed at further cutting down Russia's war treasury by targeting its lucrative diamond exports, worth some $4 billion (3.7 billion euro) a year before the war. 

(With inputs from agencies)

author

Navya Beri

RELATED

BBC apologises for falsely reporting that Israel Army targeted medical staff in Gaza

Video: Xi Jinping snubbed at APEC after 'Free Tibet, Free Uyghur' banner goes up in air

Woman kidnapped by Hamas gave birth in captivity, says Israel PMO