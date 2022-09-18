EU bats for war crimes tribunal after mass burial site unearthed in Ukraine

Days after Ukraine authorities unearthed a mass burial site in the east Ukrainian town of Izium with most bodies having signs of violent deaths, the European Union presidency has called for the establishment of a war crimes tribunal.

Reportedly, the statement was made by Jan Lipavsky, foreign minister of the Czech Republic which currently holds the EU's rotating presidency.

Lipavsky took to Twitter to lash out at Russia and called for the establishment of a tribunal that will prosecute crimes of aggression.

“Russia left behind mass graves of hundreds of shot and tortured people in the Izyum area. In the 21st century, such attacks against the civilian population are unthinkable and abhorrent," tweeted Lipavsky.

"We must not overlook it. We stand for the punishment of all war criminals. I call for the speedy establishment of a special international tribunal that will prosecute the crime of aggression." he further added.

Russia left behind mass graves of hundreds of shot and tortured people in the Izyum area. In the 21st century, such attacks against the civilian population are unthinkable and abhorrent. We must not overlook it. We stand for the punishment of all war criminals. #StandwithUkraine — Jan Lipavský (@JanLipavsky) September 17, 2022 ×

As reported by WION, the Ukrainian authorities on Friday began the process of examining the mass burial site. However, officials stated that 99 per cent of the exhumed bodies found at the burial site had signs of violent death, meaning the Russian troops tortured and mutilated them when killing.

WATCH | Zelensky: After Bucha, new mass graves found in Ukraine's recaptured Izium

"Among the bodies that were exhumed today, 99 percent showed signs of violent death. There are several bodies with their hands tied behind their backs, and one person is buried with a rope around his neck." said Oleg Synegubov, head of the Kharkiv regional administration.

Read more: Most bodies at mass burial site have signs of violent death, claims Kyiv

Synegubov further stated that these people were obviously tortured and executed by the Russian troops.

The Russian troops attacked Izyum in April and according to witnesses, over 100 were killed in the first assault as Russian bombs were hurled. The emergency service workers wearing blue plastic may have also stumbled upon the graves of little children, who, according to the locals were one of the earliest casualties in the attack.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: