Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell said on Monday (April 13) that he plans to resign from Congress amid explosive allegations of sexual misconduct. The California Democrat’s announcement comes after growing pressure from both Democrats and Republicans for him to step down from his role in the House of Representatives. Swalwell had already suspended his California gubernatorial campaign, but calls for his resignation from Congress continued.

“I am deeply sorry to my family, staff and constituents for mistakes in judgement I’ve made in my past,” Swalwell said in a statement posted to X. “I will fight the serious, false allegation made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make.” Swalwell has repeatedly denied allegations of sexual assault in the past. He did not specify exactly when he intends to step down, saying instead that he would work with his staff to ensure they can “serve the needs of the good people of the 14th congressional district.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He referenced ongoing efforts to remove him from office in his statement. “I am aware of efforts to bring an immediate expulsion vote against other members and me. Expelling anyone in Congress without due process, within days of an allegation being made, is wrong. But it’s also wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties. Therefore, I plan to resign my seat in Congress.” He did not specify when his resignation would take effect.