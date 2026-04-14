/'FAKE NEWS! Have they no shame?': Trump hits out at New York Times over Iran war coverage

US President Donald Trump criticised The New York Times, accusing the publication of biased reporting and labeling its coverage as ‘fake news’. In a strongly worded statement, Trump renewed his long-running attacks on the media outlet, demanding greater accountability and questioning its credibility. The remarks add to an ongoing feud between Trump and major US news organisations.

In the Truth Social post, the president wrote, “For those people that still read The Failing New York Times and, despite the fact that Iran has been totally OBLITERATED, Militarily, and otherwise, you would think that Iran is actually winning or, at the very least, doing quite well — But that’s not true, and The New York Times knows that it’s FAKE NEWS! When does this Corrupt Media Outlet apologize for their LIES and horrible actions against me, my supporters, and our Country itself! HAVE THEY NO SHAME? HAVE THEY NO SENSE OF DECENCY? President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

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Trump deletes Jesus post

Trump deleted a social media post on Monday after backlash from religious leaders, who accused him of blasphemy over an AI-generated image that appeared to depict him in a Jesus-like role. The image, shared on his Truth Social account late Sunday, showed Trump wearing flowing red and white robes, appearing to heal a sick man by touching his forehead, with a glowing effect around his hand and head. An American flag was visible in the background, while several figures looked on in apparent reverence.

The post was removed the following day. When questioned about it, Trump denied that the image was meant to portray him as Jesus Christ, saying: "I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor and had to do Red Cross," he told journalists. "It's supposed to be me as a doctor, making people better. And I do make people better. I make people a lot better."