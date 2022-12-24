'Epic' winter storm hits Americans, as millions face power outage ahead of holiday season

More than one million people faced power outages in the United States on Friday as the cyclonic winter storm battered the country, cancelling flights, blocking highways and making travel misery for home goers ahead of the holiday season.

Howling winds, heavy snow and frigid air which can turn boiling water into ice instantly have hit most of the nation, including southern states, which are normally temperate.

Weather warnings were issued to around 200 million Americans, as -55 Fahrenheit (-48 Celsius) was recorded as the lowest temperature amid chilly wind, the National Weather Service (NWS) stated.

39-year-old Jennifer Orlando, who lives in Hamburg, New York, faced a power outage of four hours after a vehicle accidentally slid into a power line. For thousands of electricity consumers, who are facing power outages, the winter storm has become an issue of immediate concern.

Migrants and homeless seek warm shelters

Migrants coming from Mexico sought shelter in schools, churches and a civic centre of El Paso, Texas for warmth, said school teacher and volunteer Rosa Falcon.

However, some migrants still stay outside battling -15 Fahrenheit temperatures fearing that they may come in the eyes of immigration authorities, she said.

Non-profit organisation Burke Patten of Night Ministry, established in Chicago to help the homeless, stated, "We've been handing out cold weather gear, including coats, hats, gloves, thermal underwear, blankets and sleeping bags, along with hand and foot warmers."

Chicago area commander for the Salvation Army Major Caleb Senn said that centres have been opened by the organisation for sheltering people from the fierce winter.

"Some of the people we're seeing right now, they've just become homeless this year. Some of these people are actually frightened. This is the first time they've been in the elements without someplace to go,” he stated.

WATCH| Gravitas: U.S. faces winter storm on Christmas weekend

Flights cancelled, accident reported as visibility drops to zero

Near-zero visibility, stormy weather and ice-covered roads were reported in Oklahoma, Iowa, North and South Dakota and elsewhere and people were appealed to stay home.

Reports of two traffic fatalities came from Oklahoma on Thursday. Kentucky's governor Andy Beshear confirmed three fatalities in his state.

In Ohio, one person was killed in a 50-vehicle pile-up, while traffic was snarled in Michigan after the accident of nine tractor-trailers.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said, "This is an epic, statewide hazard. The roads are going to be like an ice skating rink and your tires cannot handle this."

On Friday, almost 5,000 flights were cancelled and 7,600 were delayed. The balmy Los Angeles also felt the misery of flight cancellation.

While speaking to ABC 7, Christine Lerosen said she failed to find a flight out of Vancouver.

"I had to get my brother to drive me down to Seattle - had to book a flight out of Seattle to go to Denver, to fly here. My Seattle flight was delayed, my Denver flight was delayed and now they lost my luggage," she added.

By the afternoon of Friday, the storm took the shape of a "bomb cyclone" after there was a precipitous drop in air pressure in 24 hours.

Wind chills, rapid frostbite

NWS' lead forecaster Rich Maliawco, while speaking in Glasgow, Montana where overnight wind chill dropped to -60 Fahrenheit, called the weather 'extremely dangerous'.

"With these kinds of wind chills, if you're not wearing those warm layers... unprotected skin can get frostbite in less than five minutes," he stated.

He said that people have been posting videos of the "boiling water challenge," where they throw boiling water into the air as it freezes instantly.

"We created our own cloud @ -17° F (-27° C) at the #Missoula International Airport," he added.