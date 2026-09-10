/Envoy seeks stronger Nigeria-India investment ties in health-tech, manufacturing

Nigerian High Commission in India said it will deepen collaboration with key government agencies, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) and Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), as part of efforts to improve service delivery to Nigerians in India and strengthen economic relations between both countries.

The High Commissioner to India, Ambassador Saidu Dahiru Muhammad who disclosed this in New Delhi, said the partnerships would support information sharing, investment promotion and diaspora engagement. "We intend to work closely with agencies such as NiDCOM, the EFCC, NIPC and other relevant institutions to improve information sharing and service delivery," he said.

The envoy said the mission was prioritising trade and investment promotion, expressing confidence that bilateral trade between Nigeria and India would recover from recent declines. According to him, total trade between the two countries stood at about $14.95 billion in 2024-25, compared to approximately $27 billion in 2022-23.

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Muhammad attributed the decline to a combination of factors, including the absence of a substantive Nigerian head of mission in India for a period, global economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions.

However, he noted that commercial activity had begun to rebound following the appointment of a substantive High Commissioner. "Trade has started picking up again. We are seeing figures between $8.7 billion and $8.9 billion, and we are optimistic that we can return to previous levels by the end of 2027," he said.

The High Commissioner urged Nigerian investors attending events around the BRICS Summit to explore business opportunities in India's rapidly growing technology ecosystem, particularly in agri-tech, health-tech, pharmaceutical technology and mining technology.

He also identified renewable energy, manufacturing, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, the circular economy and the creative industry as sectors with strong potential for bilateral collaboration. "There are enormous opportunities for Nigeria to leverage India's technological expertise and manufacturing capacity for our economic development and industrial growth," Muhammad said.

He encouraged Nigerian investors to pursue partnerships with leading Indian healthcare institutions to establish medical facilities in Nigeria, noting that such investments could help reduce outbound medical tourism while expanding access to quality healthcare across West Africa. Muhammad also described Nigeria's creative industry as a significant growth sector capable of attracting increased Indian investment and partnerships.

Beyond trade and investment, the envoy said the High Commission was intensifying efforts to educate Nigerians living in India on the need to comply with local laws and immigration regulations.

"Every time they have access to us, we hammer on the need to abide by the rules," he said. "Compliance with the rules will help them avoid legal and security challenges."

He added that the mission was encouraging Nigerians who had encountered difficulties in India to share their experiences with prospective travellers and students to help them avoid similar challenges.

As part of its outreach strategy, Muhammad said the High Commission was upgrading its website and social media platforms, including LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X, to provide Nigerians with timely information and guidance. The upgraded website, he said, would contain practical information for Nigerians travelling to India for education, business and medical purposes, including guidance on local laws, cultural expectations and other important considerations.

The High Commissioner further disclosed plans to engage universities across India to encourage the registration of Nigerian students and maintain communication with them throughout their academic programmes. "We want to engage with students from the point of matriculation to graduation, stressing the importance of complying with visa conditions and remaining focused on their studies," he said.