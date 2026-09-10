/'Over 4,000 Nigerians leave India under Amnesty Programme', says High Commissioner Saidu Dahiru Muhammad

Nigeria's High Commissioner to India, Saidu Dahiru Muhammad, has highlighted progress made within his first month in office, including engagement with the Nigerian diaspora, discussions with Indian authorities on immigration issues, and efforts to deepen economic relations between both countries. Muhammad disclosed this during an interactive session with diplomatic correspondents in New Delhi covering the 2026 BRICS Summit.

The envoy, who arrived in India on July 23, said he received a warm welcome from officials of India's Ministry of External Affairs, staff of the Nigerian High Commission and members of the Nigerian community. According to him, diplomatic formalities moved swiftly after his arrival. Within ten days, he presented copies of his Letters of Credence and the recall letter of his predecessor to Indian authorities. He formally presented his Letters of Credence to Indian President Droupadi Murmu exactly one month after arriving in the country.

Muhammad said one of his earliest engagements was a virtual meeting with members of the Nigerian community across India. During the session, which lasted more than an hour, he urged Nigerians to obey Indian laws, uphold Nigeria's image and pursue legitimate activities. He said concerns raised by community members included visa overstays, visa renewals, visa extensions, students' welfare and medical-related issues.

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The High Commissioner noted that he subsequently engaged officials of India's Ministry of External Affairs, particularly those responsible for Central and West Africa, to discuss matters affecting Nigerians living in India. He commended the Indian government for granting an amnesty programme allowing Nigerians residing in the country illegally to regularise their status or leave without penalties.

According to him, the initial six-month amnesty was extended by an additional three months following his appointment. Muhammad said more than 4,000 Nigerians had taken advantage of the arrangement to leave India voluntarily, adding that Nigeria has requested a further extension of between three and six months to enable more citizens to regularise their status.

Speaking on his presentation of credentials to President Murmu on 24 August, the envoy described the meeting as fruitful and cordial. He said discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation between Nigeria and India. According to Muhammad, both sides identified several priority sectors for collaboration, including pharmaceuticals and healthcare, energy and renewable energy, mining and solid minerals, manufacturing, trade and investment.

He said Nigeria is seeking greater access for its businesses in India while encouraging Indian investors to expand their operations in Nigeria. The High Commissioner added that he has kept Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed of developments through a series of diplomatic dispatches detailing his engagements and discussions since assuming office.