Enough testimony to remove Donald Trump from office: Nancy Pelosi

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday asserted that there is "enough testimony to remove President Donald Trump from office" when the impeachment hearing will move to Senate for the trial.

Pelosi will meet with the House Democratic caucus early Tuesday regarding the formal vote required to send the two articles of impeachment to the Senate.

Also read: I am prepared to testify in Trump impeachment trial: John Bolton

The trial in Senate is expected to be held quickly as Republicans have enough votes to reject impeachment charges.

Also read: Trump impeachment row: US Senate in stalemate over how to proceed

Trump was impeached on December 18 by the House for pressurising Ukraine to investigate his potential 2020 election rival Joe Biden and obstructing the subsequent congressional probe.

Pelosi had hoped to convince Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell for allowing new evidence and witnesses in the trial. McConnell, however, has not budged.

"We wanted the public to see the need for witnesses," she told ABC on Sunday.

"Now the ball is in their court, to either do that or pay a price for not doing it."

McConnell claimed that Republicans have enough votes to block Democrats demand on witnesses and evidence.

The Speaker also said that new emails that back charges against the US President have emerged. Pelosi added that former national security adviser John Bolton has also expressed willingness to participate in the trial if subpoenaed.

Trump, earlier, had said in an interview on Friday that he might use executive privilege to block Bolton's testimony. The US President has expressed confidence on the trial and asked to done with it as soon as possible.

"Why should I have the stigma of Impeachment attached to my name when I did nothing wrong," the president tweeted on Sunday. "Very unfair to tens of millions of voters!"

(with inputs from AFP)